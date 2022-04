Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Miserlian was fishing from the banks of the Appomattox River last Monday when he heard a cry for help. Looking upstream, he noticed a jon boat anchored in the middle of the river. When, after further investigation, he saw an older man hanging onto the side of it, his instincts kicked in. Miserlian swam out and rescued John Goodwin, a 75-year-old Vietnam veteran, and the two servicemen were able to reunite at the river yesterday.

