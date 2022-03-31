ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, FL

Two killed as severe weather spawns nearly 30 tornadoes in seven states

By Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25VzB0_0evfFkZe00
ABC News

NEW YORK — Two people were killed Thursday in the Florida Panhandle when their mobile home was toppled by a suspected tornado, one of nearly 30 that has wreaked havoc across seven South and Midwest states, officials said.

The deaths in Washington County, Florida, were the first fatalities reported from the outbreak of severe weather that began Tuesday night.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said two mobile homes were destroyed, and the two people killed were inside one of them, according to ABC affiliate station WMBB in Panama City. Two other people in the second mobile home that was destroyed were injured, the sheriff's office said.

The deadly episode came after the National Weather Service issued new tornado watch warnings early Thursday from coastal Apalachicola, Florida, to Valdosta, Georgia.

The band of severe weather continued to move east and north, prompting severe weather warnings up the East Coast, including a forecast of potentially damaging winds Thursday evening for New York City, Trenton, N.J., and parts of eastern Pennsylvania.

The severe weather front that swooped in from the Rocky Mountains generated at least 29 tornadoes in seven states on Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Funnel clouds reportedly touched down in Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Alabama and Missouri.

One twister that tore through Springdale, Ark., on Wednesday injured seven people and caused heavy damage to an elementary school. The NWS reported that the Springdale tornado was a powerful EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale and produced winds of 145 mph.

Besides tornadoes, the severe weather front came with damaging winds that ripped roofs on homes, barns and businesses and uprooted trees.

In Louisiana, powerful winds and low visibility due to blowing debris was blamed for a three-car pile-up on a highway near Iota that caused several minor injuries, according to the Iota Police Department.

At least 10 twisters were reported across Mississippi and high winds toppled large trees outside the Governor's Mansion in Jackson.

At least three tornadoes touched down in Central Alabama, including one that flipped over a mobile home in Shelby County, triggering a rescue of a person trapped inside, ABC affiliate station WBMA in Birmingham reported.

A twister also touched down in Montevallo, Alabama, Wednesday night, tearing the roof off a dorm at the University of Montevallo and injuring one person, according to the Montevallo Police Department.

"We are thankful that this week was spring break and that very few people were on campus during tonight’s storms," university officials said in a statement.

ABC News' Max Golembo, Puri, Alexander, Griffin, Melissa Griffin and Whitney Lloyd contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KRMG
KRMG

11K+

Followers

60K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow KRMG and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Magnolia State Live

Outbreak of severe weather — including tornadoes — expected in Mississippi. Parts of state under moderate risk for intense storms, hail, damaging winds.

AccuWeather meteorologists are urging residents across the South to remain weather aware early this week as confidence increases in an outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes — perhaps one of the most volatile events so far in 2022. Forecasters say this particular setup has the potential to produce strong and long-lived tornadoes, some of which can occur under the cover of darkness.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TODAY.com

South faces major outbreak of severe weather including tornadoes

Heading into the weekend arrival of spring, over 21 million people will be affected by severe weather. Tornado watches take over a good portion of the Gulf Coast as well as severe thunderstorm watches into next week. TODAY’s Al Roker has your forecast.March 18, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, FL
City
Apalachicola, FL
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Weather Front#Tornado Watch#Extreme Weather#Abc#Wmbb
AL.com

Three tornadoes confirmed so far after Tuesday’s severe weather

National Weather Service offices across Alabama issued multiple tornado warnings during Tuesday’s round of severe weather. Now forecasters are surveying the damage to see if tornadoes are to blame. At least three tornadoes have been confirmed so far, as well as two instances of straight-line wind damage. The National...
ALABAMA STATE
Laredo Morning Times

Severe weather, tornado chances ramp up across South in coming week

March came in like a lion when tornadoes ripped through Iowa, and, unfortunately, it looks to go out similarly. A growing risk for severe weather, including rotating thunderstorms with tornadoes, will develop late this week into early next. The area from Texas to Florida, in particular, will need to monitor...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVC

Severe weather causes widespread damage in Texas, Oklahoma; tornado watch in effect

WASHINGTON (TND) — An intense storm system moved through Texas Monday, leaving widespread damage and some injuries as tornadoes raked the I-35 corridor. Damage was extensive in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin, just northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth. In the southern Oklahoma town of Kingston, another reported tornado caused damage.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
New York Post

This week’s severe weather could help NOAA better understand tornadoes

With the increased threat of severe weather to start the workweek, National Weather Service offices across the South are upping their amount of weather balloon releases to prepare for the days of severe weather. The increased launches will help individual offices with their preparations and a more extensive campaign to further understand tornadoes.
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

Siren malfunction in Claremore on rainy Wednesday

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Rogers County Emergency Management released a statement Wednesday morning after people living there woke up to tornado sirens. They say this was a technical issue and the siren at fault has been disconnected for the time being. It was a rainy start in Green Country, with...
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

Police: 1 killed, 10 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert

DALLAS — (AP) — One person was killed and 10 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas, police said. At about 11:36 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held, police said in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
KRMG

Battle heats up over remaining federal rental assistance

In her office at a nonprofit in central Nebraska, Karen Rathke routinely encounters residents still stung by the pandemic and hoping to get help with their rent. Rathke, president of the Heartland United Way, was hoping to tap into an additional $120 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance to help them. But that money, part of what's known as ERA2, is at risk after Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts said he doesn't want it.
NEBRASKA STATE
WDTN

Crews responding to fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a fire in Dayton Sunday night. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire started at a home on Bierce Avenue in Dayton. They received the initial call around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Dispatchers said the home was vacant.
DAYTON, OH
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
60K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy