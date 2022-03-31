‘Slow Horses’ Stars Introduce Jackson Lamb & the Agents of Slough House

Two Avengers cast members will assemble again for a new film. According to Deadline, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans will star in Apple's upcoming film Project Artemis. The film is said to take place during the space race. The characters that the two will play in the film have not yet been announced. Johansson's previous work includes 2019's Jojo Rabbit (directed by Taika Waititi), Marriage Story (directed by Noah Baumbach), and 2017's Rough Night (directed by Lucia Aniello). Evans' previous work includes 2019's Knives Out (directed by Rian Johnson), The Red Sea Diving Resort (directed by Gideon Raff), and 2017's Gifted (directed by Marc Webb). Johansson and Evans have worked together multiple times before, most notably in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff and Captain America/Steve Rogers. Johansson will also be a producer for the film. After 2019's Avengers: Endgame (directed by Joe and Anthony Russo), Johansson and Evans were going to work together again on Apple's film Ghosted (directed by Dexter Fletcher). However, Johansson had to leave the film due to scheduling conflicts, and was replaced by Anna de Armas.

MOVIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO