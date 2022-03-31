ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Slow Horses’ Stars Introduce Jackson Lamb & the Agents of Slough House

By Meredith Jacobs
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThey’re the British intelligence agents who don’t quite have the stuff to be part of the big leagues. But if we’re honest, that’s probably where the most fun is for a TV show, right?. That’s the story of Apple TV+’s new espionage drama, Slow Horses...

Collider

'Slow Horses' Review: Solid Performances Help Anchor an Espionage Series That Seems Unsure of Its Identity

Slow Horses, billed by Apple TV+ as a "darkly funny espionage drama," seems to be unable to decide quite what it is. The drama is there, it is dark, and there's espionage for sure, but the laughs are few and far between. Academy Award winner Gary Oldman stars, alongside Oscar nominee Kristin Scott Thomas and relative newcomer (to leading man status, anyway) Jack Lowden.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Gary Oldman talks Slow Horses and the fine art of fart acting

On the Apple TV+ Slow Horses (premieres April 1), Gary Oldman plays an MI-5 spymaster named Jackson Lamb, although the spies he masters are a very peculiar bunch. Lamb is the boss of "Slough House," a rundown building in London where disgraced agents are sent to rot in the hope they will retire and save the security service the effort of officially dismissing them.
MOVIES
Bradenton Herald

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Salaries: Kevin Costner and Other Stars of Hit Western Series Rope in the Big Bucks

It pays big money to be part of the Dutton family! The stars of the Paramount Network’s massive hit Yellowstone bring home some impressive salaries to go along with the show’s success. Even before it became cable’s top-rated show, Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton, became one of the highest paid TV stars per episode simply for signing on to the series.
CELEBRITIES
americanmilitarynews.com

New Top Gun movie trailer is out – here it is

A new trailer for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming film “Top Gun: Maverick” was released on Tuesday with the promise of a “guaranteed adrenaline rush.”. “Guaranteed adrenaline rush. #TopGun: Maverick is FINALLY coming to theatres May 27,” Paramount said along with the trailer. “Watch the NEW official trailer now!”
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Dakota Johnson's Madame Web Movie Is Adding A Euphoria Star

It would appear that Zendaya is no longer the only cast member of the HBO series Euphoria who is a part of the ever-growing multiverse of Spider-Man-related movies. Today, it has been reported that Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard on the hit show, has come aboard director S.J. Clarkson's Madame Web – the upcoming Spider-Man-related blockbuster that is set to star Dakota Johnson.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already familiar to Smallville and Titans viewers for respectively playing Aquaman and Hawk, but now fans of the Lee Child-created Jack Reacher are well acquainted with him too. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos Reunite for Black-and-White Short ‘Bleat’ — Watch Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Emma Stone has proven to be director Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Favourite” star. The Oscar winner teams up again with “The Favourite” auteur Lanthimos for the black-and-white short film “Bleat.” The film is the second work to be commissioned as part of the Greek National Opera and nonprofit NEON program “The Artist on the Composer.” French actor Damien Bonnard also stars. “Bleat” will have its world premiere May 6, accompanied by live music ensembles May 6–8 in Stavros Niarchos Hall at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Kallithea, Greece. Thodoros Mihopoulos serves as cinematographer of the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Real Mission Impossible: Saying “No” to Tom Cruise

Investors who heard Tom Cruise speak via video at Paramount’s Feb. 15 investors’ event must have come away thinking his relationship with the company was all harmony. Calling Shari Redstone his “dear friend,” he lavished praise on the studio and noted his “over 37-year relationship with Paramount that I’m very proud of and very grateful for.” The audience would never suspect that the infuriated star had lawyered up a year earlier when the studio notified him that Mission: Impossible 7 would have a 45-day theatrical window — far shorter than his usual three-month run — before streaming on Paramount+. It’s a...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Pine on How Directorial Debut ‘Poolman’ Came Together

Chris Pine “never really wanted to direct,” he says. But the actor was thrown in the deep end with his upcoming directorial debut, the indie comedy Poolman, about a down-on-his luck pool technician who discovers a water heist to rival Chinatown. “I woke up one day and it just seemed like it was fated that I was going to direct this film,” the Star Trek star told THR on the red carpet for spy thriller All the Old Knives. Pine co-wrote the film and stars as the titular pool boy — er, man — alongside Annette Bening and Danny DeVito.More from...
MOVIES
Collider

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to Star in Jason Bateman's 'Project Artemis'

Two Avengers cast members will assemble again for a new film. According to Deadline, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans will star in Apple's upcoming film Project Artemis. The film is said to take place during the space race. The characters that the two will play in the film have not yet been announced. Johansson's previous work includes 2019's Jojo Rabbit (directed by Taika Waititi), Marriage Story (directed by Noah Baumbach), and 2017's Rough Night (directed by Lucia Aniello). Evans' previous work includes 2019's Knives Out (directed by Rian Johnson), The Red Sea Diving Resort (directed by Gideon Raff), and 2017's Gifted (directed by Marc Webb). Johansson and Evans have worked together multiple times before, most notably in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff and Captain America/Steve Rogers. Johansson will also be a producer for the film. After 2019's Avengers: Endgame (directed by Joe and Anthony Russo), Johansson and Evans were going to work together again on Apple's film Ghosted (directed by Dexter Fletcher). However, Johansson had to leave the film due to scheduling conflicts, and was replaced by Anna de Armas.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘It’ Prequel Series In Works At HBO Max

The origin of Pennywise the Clown is set to be detailed in a new television prequel series to It, currently in development at HBO Max. As reported by Variety, the series, titled Welcome to Derry, is set in the 1960s and follows the events leading up to It: Chapter One, Andy Muschietti’s 2017 film based on the famous Stephen King novel. Muschietti is on board as an executive producer alongside Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer: Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit

March 29 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Top Gun: Maverick. The studio shared a trailer for the Top Gun sequel Tuesday featuring original star Tom Cruise as test pilot Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. The preview shows Maverick (Cruise) reluctantly agree to train a...
MOVIES

