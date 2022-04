As the BA.2 variant of the coronavirus gains traction around the world, you may be wondering whether you'll need a second COVID-19 booster shot. While the new variant—technically a subvariant of the pervasive omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19—appears to be highly infectious, it also appears to be less severe. For most people, that means the protection already afforded by a full vaccine regimen is sufficient to ward off illness, says Mansoor Amiji, university distinguished professor of pharmaceutical sciences and chemical engineering at Northeastern.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO