ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud CVB’s Rachel Thompson Named Emerging Tourism Star

By Alex Svejkovsky
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Visit Greater St. Cloud Executive Director Rachel Thompson, has been named an Emerging Tourism Star. The award was created last year by Connect Travel, the owner and producer of eToursim Summit, and recognizes individuals across the country...

mix949.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9

4K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow MIX 94.9 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Cloud, MN
Lifestyle
Saint Cloud, MN
Business
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Lootpress

Charleston CVB seeks nominations for Tourism Industry Awards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – It doesn’t matter if you have lived in Charleston your whole life or for one month, the Charleston WV Convention & Visitors Bureau is asking for your help!. The Charleston CVB is asking residents to nominate outstanding restaurant and hotel employees and frontline ambassadors...
CHARLESTON, WV
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud’s Freedom Flight To Do Something New in Albuquerque

St. Cloud based Freedom Flight is set to do something they've never done before this year. John Pearson is a 20-plus year board member of Freedom Flight. He joined me on WJON today. Pearson says they'll be bringing and flying all 4 of their hot air POW*MIA black balloons in Albuquerque, New Mexico in October. He says this is something they've never done before.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
MIX 94.9

WACOSA Executive Director To Retire in September

WAITE PARK -- WACOSA Executive Director Steve Howard has announced he will be retiring this fall. Howard has spent the last 14 years in his role, after working 36 years in Human Services. During his tenure, Howard has help developed the organizations first Autism Spectrum Disorders Program, helped create the...
WAITE PARK, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Michael Business To Open Second location In St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH -- A new business focused on holistic health is coming to St. Joseph. Eating, Elevated is scheduled to open this summer in the same building as the new KPower Yoga Studio. Each business plans to utilized half of the building, which is currently under construction. Owner Ellie Anderson...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Thompson
MIX 94.9

SJU Students Develops, Launches New Golf Tool Product

COLLEGEVILLE -- What began as an idea for a college Product Design and Prototyping class, has evolved into a now marketable product. Joseph Luedke is a junior at St. John's University. He says like most great ideas, inspiration struck in the early morning hours back in November of 2020. I...
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
MIX 94.9

MN Breweries Call for Changes to Stifling, Outdated Liquor Laws

On Tuesday, March 22 members of Minnesota's Craft Brewer's Guild rallied against legislation with demands for change to the state's outdated liquor laws that prevent them from selling their own products. For the second year in a row, independent craft breweries around Minnesota rallied for a Day of Action. Under...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Roll Call: Who Else is Addicted to Dot’s Pretzels?

Is anyone else addicted to Dot's Pretzels? I can't be the only one. And they're not cheap! The big bag is over ten bucks. I'm not even a big pretzel lover. But Dot's! Right?. And don't even get me started about those skinny, extra crunchy pieces that you get like one in every handful.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Brand Marketing#St Cloud Cvb#Connect Travel#Etoursim Summit#Ar#La Astrid Emmanuelli#Ms#The Travel Vertical
MIX 94.9

The Weekender: The New Standards, Maple Syrup Tours and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Looking for something to do around central Minnesota, allow us to help you! Take the family to a movie at Marcus Theatres, celebrate with the Paramount Theatre and The New Standards, see your favorite Disney characters ice skating on stage, see a unique theater performance called She Kills Monsters, and see how maple syrup is made. Read more in The Weekender!
FOOD & DRINKS
MIX 94.9

Last Week For “Lift Up The Ladies” Event in Downtown St. Cloud

For the whole month of March, every Thursday has become a special day this year, with the "Lift Up The Ladies" event happening in downtown St. Cloud at Jules' Bistro. The event has been gathering bras for Anna Marie's Alliance, a nonprofit organization that helps victims of domestic violence here in central Minnesota. Quite often these victims need some of what we consider the most basic items that make us all feel comfortable, and undergarments are some of those things that many women don't have. Together as a community, we've been gathering bras for these women through this event, and the goal is to gather 600 bras minimum, but the more we gather, the better.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Adopt a Saint Cloud Storm Drain This Spring

You can adopt a stretch of highway, a pond, even a park -- and now, in the City of Saint Cloud you can adopt your very own storm drain. It seems like a great idea to me, and it's pretty straightforward. The idea is that you adopt a storm drain in your neighborhood -- and you keep it free of trash, snow, ice, and debris.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
MIX 94.9

What’s the Deal With the Egg Shortage in St. Cloud?

Talk about a bad shortage to have right before Easter. Last week I saw a friend post on Facebook that they went to a local grocery store and couldn't find eggs. Another friend commented and said they had the same thing in their area. That was the last I saw anything on the topic across social media, so I didn't think anything of it.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Lake Mille Lacs to Again Have One Walleye Bag Limit

GARRISON -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the walleye regulations for Lake Mille Lacs during the upcoming open water fishing season. Anglers will again be able to keep one walleye between 21-23 inches or one over 28 inches from the opener through the end of May. Walleye...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls Earns National Excellence Award

LITTLE FALLS -- A central Minnesota cemetery has earned national recognition. The Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls was presented with the Operational Excellence Award from the National Cemetery Administration last week. The administration is part of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. In July 2021, an independent...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy