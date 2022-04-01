ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pence releases policy agenda for Republican Party, paving way for 2024 candidacy

By Brittany Shepherd
 2 days ago

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced Thursday a multi-pronged policy agenda for the Republican Party, the latest in a series of indicators he's planning to mount a run for the presidency in 2024.

Pence sees his "Freedom Agenda" as "focused on the future" and said it "offers a clear and compelling choice to the American people," according to a statement on his political advocacy group's website.

While he didn't say it outright, the timing suggests the choice he's referring to is between far-right conservative grievances over the 2020 election championed by former President Donald Trump and Pence's nod toward the future.

In a speech earlier this year, Pence forcibly broke from Trump, saying it was "wrong" for the former president to have pushed him to reject Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden. The pair have publicly grown apart since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol at which Trump supporters called for Pence's head, forcing him to hide in a secure location.

MORE: Pence, defending his actions on Jan. 6, rebukes Trump as 'wrong'

During a call with a handful of news outlets prior to the plan's release, Pence subtly highlighted the contrast with Trump.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images - PHOTO: Vice President Mike Pence looks on President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the Governors Initiative on Regulatory Innovation in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Dec. 16, 2019.

"Elections are about the future, and frankly the opposition would love nothing more for conservatives to talk about the past or to talk of the mess they've made of the president," Pence told reporters, according to Politico. "And I think by relentlessly focusing on the future we can stop the radical left, we can turn this country around, we can win the Congress and statehouses back in 2022, and we can win back America in 2024 and beyond."

Pence's plan is organized into three pillars -- American opportunity, American leadership and American culture -- that strike largely at conservative cultural issues that helped rising stars like Virginia's Glenn Youngkin flip blue states red. Some of those agenda items include promoting "patriotic" education, a clear reference to critical-race-theory rhetoric in the classroom, which many Republicans oppose; protecting individuals from being "censored"; "protecting female athletic competition" by barring transgender women from playing in certain sporting events; honoring "God-given worth" by ending taxpayer funded abortion and abolishing Planned Parenthood.

Pence's plan calls for a version of election reform but doesn't mention the fallacy pushed by Trump and his allies that the 2020 election was "stolen." Nevertheless, Pence's agenda pushes for a voting system in which identification is required, in-person voting is preferred and encouraged and mail-in voting is "rare."

MORE: Mike Pence cheers potential overturning of Roe v. Wade on eve of Supreme Court arguments

The Pence agenda also includes anti-Russian sentiments as the invasion of Ukraine barrels on, saying Putin "undermines freedom and democracy at home and abroad" while calling for the creation of private-sector led energy production centered around the export of American-produced natural gas that would cut Europe's dependency on Russian oil.

According to Pence's political group's website, the former vice president collaborated with several dozen prominent conservatives to create his plan, including former administration officials Kellyanne Conway, Betsy DeVos, and David Bernhardt. One notable contributor is outgoing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a frequent target of Trump's harsh criticism, who drew ire from the former president for distancing himself from the Arizona audit of the 2020 election -- another indicator of the daylight between Trump and Pence.

Pence is now one of two high-profile Republicans who have released formalized policy proposals for the GOP as the party attempts to secure the advantage in the upcoming midterm elections. Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, announced his controversial 11-point plan in February. Other rumored GOP 2024 candidates, including Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ariz., have made public their priorities for the midterms and beyond.

MORE: Battleground GOP Senate candidates diverge over Scott plan

Pence's advocacy organization, Advancing American Freedom, rolled out his plan with a video narrated by Pence, which closely resembles a campaign tease, Thursday morning.

"Our best days are yet to come," said Pence, "for renewing American culture, American opportunity, and American leadership, for a more perfect union for the people."

MSNBC

Pence sends another not-so-subtle shot across Trump’s bow

In recent months, former Vice President Mike Pence has made dramatic tactical swings, looking more like a pinball than someone preparing himself for a national campaign. In June, the Republican publicly criticized Donald Trump’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election, and the comments were not well received on the right. A few months later, Pence swung in the opposite direction and denounced scrutiny of the Jan. 6 attack, making conservatives happy anew.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Mike Pence knocks Trump and lays the groundwork for possible presidential run

Former Vice President Mike Pence has spent the past week outmaneuvering Donald Trump, his old boss and potential 2024 primary opponent. Shortly after the plane Trump was flying on last weekend was forced to land due to an engine failure, Pence flew to Israel on the private jet of the GOP’s most prized donor, Miriam Adelson. And while Trump was avoiding criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call-in interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Pence and his wife, Karen, flew to the border between Ukraine and Poland to distribute relief aid to refugees.
Idaho8.com

Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump

Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
TheDailyBeast

Mitt Romney Issues Stark Warning in Liz Cheney Fundraiser Speech

At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
cbs19news

Pence distances himself from Trump as he eyes 2024 campaign

NEW YORK (AP) -- Mike Pence spent more than four years standing in President Donald Trump's shadow, refusing to criticize or allow sunlight between them. But as the former vice president lays the groundwork for a potential presidential campaign, Pence has been distancing himself from his former boss. He's directly...
Salon

The GOP's "shadow primary": Anti-Trump Republicans secretly compete to replace him

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Sun Country Airlines hangar in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) While high-profile Republicans like former Vice President Mike Pence and ex-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are ostensibly sitting on the sidelines waiting to see if Donald Trump announces his third bid to run for president again, some of the former president's Republican critics are making moves to line up support for a bid themselves if he decides to sit 2024 out.
Deadline

Washington Post And CBS News Reveal Texts Ginni Thomas Sent To Mark Meadows About Overturning 2020 Election: “Greatest Heist Of Our History”

Click here to read the full article. The Washington Post‘s Bob Woodward and CBS News’ Robert Costa landed one of the week’s bigger D.C. scoops with a report that Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging him to contest the 2020 presidential election results. “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!…You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” Thomas wrote to Meadows on November 10, after...
MSNBC

On Russia, Trump's greatest Republican allies drastically misread the signs

In late January, as Russia’s troops amassed along Ukraine’s borders, many of the GOP’s most Trump-friendly figures preached caution over confrontation. According to Axios’ reporting, the GOP’s up-and-comers feared they would “alienate the base” of the Republican Party by pushing too hard against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his ambitions for Europe. They thought they had their finger on the pulse of an ascendant movement within the Republican Party. They were wrong.
