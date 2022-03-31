University welcomes history scholar, skilled educator as first vice provost for educational innovation

High-quality, standardized urban canopy layer observations are a worldwide necessity for urban climate and air quality research and monitoring. The Schools Weather and Air Quality (SWAQ) network was developed and distributed across the Greater Sydney region with a view to establish a citizen-centred network for investigation of the intra-urban heterogeneity and inter-parameter dependency of all major urban climate and air quality metrics. The network comprises a matrix of eleven automatic weather stations, nested with a web of six automatic air quality stations, stretched across 2779 km2, with average spacing of 10.2"‰km. Six meteorological parameters and six air pollutants are recorded. The network has a focus on Sydney's western suburbs of rapid urbanization, but also extends to many eastern coastal sites where there are gaps in existing regulatory networks. Observations and metadata are available from September 2019 and undergo routine quality control, quality assurance and publication. Metadata, original datasets and quality-controlled datasets are open-source and available for extended academic and non-academic use.
