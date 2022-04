Director of Communications Mary Rozak confirms Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy has tested positive for COVID-19. “I have confirmed with my doctor that I’ve contracted COVID-19. While I’m feeling under the weather, I’m thankful that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted, because this very well could have been much worse. I am isolating and recovering at home. It’s moments like this that remind us that COVID is still not done with us yet,” says McCoy.

