A 25-year-old woman died Tuesday morning after her car collided with a tractor-trailer on Route 46 in Roxbury, police said. An investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer was leaving the Citgo gas station on the west side of the highway and that its entire tractor portion was in the road when the woman crashed into it around 8:30 a.m., according to a joint statement from the Roxbury Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 17 DAYS AGO