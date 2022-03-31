ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

House Hunting? | Kevin Machado |

By Kevin Machado on
kolafm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White’s beach house has been listed for sale three months after the beloved...

www.kolafm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

House hunting in Northern Virginia? Forget about sleeping on it

The good news for home buyers looking in Northern Virginia is the number of new listings jumped 38.5% last month. The bad news? Homes are still getting bought almost as soon as they’re listed. The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors said more than half of the 1,355 homes for...
MLS
Axios

House hunt: What $300K gets you in Dallas real estate

The median home sale price in Dallas is $325,500, up 19% year over year, according to the latest from MetroTex. State of play: We wanted to see what you can buy for less than that price tag, so here are three options around $300,000 in three different neighborhoods:. 2444 Wilma...
DALLAS, TX
Axios

House hunt: What $300,000 gets you in the Austin area now

The median home sale price in Austin is $499,995, according to the latest from the Austin Board of Realtors. State of play: We wanted to see what you can buy for less than that price tag, so here are three options around $300,000 in three different neighborhoods:. 7207 Alegre Pass...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Ludden
Person
Betty White

Comments / 0

Community Policy