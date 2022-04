I didn't feel loveable after the birth of our son. Most days, I questioned how my husband could still want me. I wasn't the same girl that he fell in love with. I know that through the years—and now through pregnancy and childbirth—I had changed. Because I was knee-deep in an unknown tango with my former self and this new version of who I was becoming. I was on the edge of surrendering all that I thought I knew before my transition into motherhood. I was in the middle of knitting myself back together, battered and bruised from the constant doing and undoing of who I thought I was. How could anyone love this version of me?

