ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

What's The Worst First Date You've Ever Been On?

By Hannah Marder
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nBSCf_0eveG6Vn00

First dates are almost always awkward, especially if you don't know the person well, which is usually the case. There are all kinds of nerves, and inevitably something embarrassing always seems to happen!

Lifetime

We want to hear the most embarrassing/awkward thing you've experienced on a date. Maybe it was something beyond either of your control — like, maybe your server turned out to be your date's ex, or maybe another customer started doing something weird.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIBpS_0eveG6Vn00
Fox

Maybe you were a little off your game, and you misunderstood a question, launching into an entirely unrelated conversation before you realized your mistake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qA9oE_0eveG6Vn00
Sony Pictures Releasing

Maybe your date did something completely bizarre, like literally eat your food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vj3E1_0eveG6Vn00
NBC

Whatever the weirdest or most bizarre thing you experienced on a date was — whether you did it, your date did it, or it was something that happened while you were there — we want to hear it. Share your experience in the comments below (as well as if you had a second date!), and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Dates#Sony Pictures#Nbc#Buzzfeed Community
The Independent

Rosalía receives mixed reactions for SNL solo debut: ‘Probably the worst performance I’ve ever seen’

Spanish singer Rosalía made her solo debut on Saturday Night Live earlier this evening (12 March) but received mixed reactions to her performance.The acclaimed artist played two songs and made a powerful impression with an oversized quilted dress which she wore for her second track, “La Fama”, which was originally recorded with The Weeknd. However, fans online had differing thoughts on her appearance on the long-running comedy show. “Tonight’s Saturday Night Live musical guest Rosalía is brought to you by Bed Bath & Beyond,” wrote one, commenting on her dramatic outfit. Another added: “Why is Rosalía wearing a comforter...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Relationships
SFGate

Kim Kardashian Expands Skims With First-Ever Swimwear Line: ‘You’ve Asked, We’ve Listened’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a viral moment. Just last week, a clip from the reality star’s latest interview with Variety set social media abuzz when she offered some words of advice for women in business: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Succession's Brian Cox Recreates Euphoria Bathroom Scene and We've Never Ever Been Happier

Watch: Sydney Sweeney's X-Rated MISTAKE While Watching "Euphoria" This is one crossover we never knew we needed. For an appearance on Jimmy Kimmy Live, Succession's Brian Cox got dolled up in his best checkered shirt and blue jeans to recreate the now iconic Euphoria scene where Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, has a breakdown in the school bathroom. And though the 75-year-old actor's best work is in HBO's other hit show Succession, this monologue comes in at a close second.
TV & VIDEOS
morningbrew.com

Oreo’s one-day Blockbuster takeover allowed people to experience 2007 all over again

If you haven’t heard, the early 2000s are back. And the content machine won’t let us forget it. (Did someone call for a How I Met Your Mother reboot or a new Juicy sweatsuit?) While nostalgia is nothing new, brands seem to be all-in on bringing back the past to reach millennials. Perhaps it’s because studies have shown it makes us feel better (and…spend more money).
BUSINESS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

815
Followers
709
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy