What's The Worst First Date You've Ever Been On?

You’ve been chopping an onion all wrong – woman’s easy hack is instantly dubbed ‘genius’
IF we could avoid cutting onions, we would, so finding a quick and easy way to get it over with is paramount. One woman has shared the "weird" way she dices the tear-inducing vegetable in seconds and people reckon it's absolutely genius. The woman named Lynsey demonstrated her cutting technique...
Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’
One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
I’m mom to a 20-year-old daughter at 27 – trolls say I’ll be a gran at 30 but I don’t care if I am
ONE young mom has shocked the internet with her uncanny resemblance to her 20-year-old step daughter. Savana Chapin, 27, has gained a following of over 300 thousand followers on TikTok for sharing videos of her blended family. The mom of five is especially close with her oldest, 20-year-old Tizziana Chapin,...
Dad stunned at his young baby’s reaction as he takes her to get her ears pierced
BABIES will cry over just about anything. But when everyone thought this baby would scream, she wasn't at all phased. When this dad took his baby to get her ears pierced, everyone thought she'd scream and cry. But the infant not only didn't seem to mind the experience, but laughed...
I’m the biggest catfish on social media – my hair changes color and my lips get bigger, I swear it’s me
THANKS to the emergence of advanced makeup and hair techniques, it's possible to completely transform your look in a matter of minutes. Lawnie, a talented makeup artist, is no stranger to this. Sharing a video with her 25.5 thousand TikTok followers, she showed us her ability to go from a...
You’ve been using purple shampoo wrong & it’s all about the timing
IF you're a blonde, have highlights or silver locks, you will know the importance of purple shampoo - a holy grail for those who want to remove brassy undertones. However, if your routine usually involves applying this lightening elixir onto wet hair whilst you're in the shower, a beauty guru might convince you to change this.
My boyfriend brought his entire gaming setup to hospital while I was in labour for 21 hours
A WOMAN has revealed her boyfriend took his entire gaming setup to hospital while she was in labour for 21 hours. Amber, 28, from Las Vegas, shared a video on TikTok of the dad-to-be sitting in front of a screen focused on the monitor brought from home. Posting on her...
Rosalía receives mixed reactions for SNL solo debut: ‘Probably the worst performance I’ve ever seen’
Spanish singer Rosalía made her solo debut on Saturday Night Live earlier this evening (12 March) but received mixed reactions to her performance.The acclaimed artist played two songs and made a powerful impression with an oversized quilted dress which she wore for her second track, “La Fama”, which was originally recorded with The Weeknd. However, fans online had differing thoughts on her appearance on the long-running comedy show. “Tonight’s Saturday Night Live musical guest Rosalía is brought to you by Bed Bath & Beyond,” wrote one, commenting on her dramatic outfit. Another added: “Why is Rosalía wearing a comforter...
Kim Kardashian Expands Skims With First-Ever Swimwear Line: ‘You’ve Asked, We’ve Listened’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a viral moment. Just last week, a clip from the reality star’s latest interview with Variety set social media abuzz when she offered some words of advice for women in business: “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”
Succession's Brian Cox Recreates Euphoria Bathroom Scene and We've Never Ever Been Happier
Watch: Sydney Sweeney's X-Rated MISTAKE While Watching "Euphoria" This is one crossover we never knew we needed. For an appearance on Jimmy Kimmy Live, Succession's Brian Cox got dolled up in his best checkered shirt and blue jeans to recreate the now iconic Euphoria scene where Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, has a breakdown in the school bathroom. And though the 75-year-old actor's best work is in HBO's other hit show Succession, this monologue comes in at a close second.
Oreo’s one-day Blockbuster takeover allowed people to experience 2007 all over again
If you haven’t heard, the early 2000s are back. And the content machine won’t let us forget it. (Did someone call for a How I Met Your Mother reboot or a new Juicy sweatsuit?) While nostalgia is nothing new, brands seem to be all-in on bringing back the past to reach millennials. Perhaps it’s because studies have shown it makes us feel better (and…spend more money).
I’m a professional cleaner and these are the areas of your home everyone forgets about
YOU PROBABLY already know your sock drawer is long overdue a clear out. But there a loads more things that you might be forgetting to clean and organise. Luckily, this organising pro took to TikTok to reveal the places that are probably in need of a tidy in our homes.
