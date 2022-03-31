Wallach’s BIG Weekend // 2022 World Cup in Qatar // Heat Rally to Beat C’s, 106-98 – 3/31 (Hour 1)

Had Australia managed to score on just one of the 12 shots it had against Saudi Arabia in their last meeting, the Socceroos likely would have been the second team from Group B of the Asian Football Confederation 2022 World Cup qualifying rather than the Green Falcons. Australia took nearly twice as many shots as the Saudis, but their November 11 match ended in a scoreless draw. With one meeting left in the final AFC qualifying round, Saudi Arabia has already clinched a spot in the World Cup 2022, while Australia is looking to take a win and momentum into an AFC playoff for one last chance to make it to Qatar 2022. You can see what happens next when you stream all the action on Paramount+.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO