Sambou Jadama scored in the second half to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 win over W.F. West Tuesday in a 2A Evergreen Conference boys soccer match Tuesday in Tumwater.

Jadama’s goal came in the 56th minute on an assist from Sam Southworth.

The loss dropped W.F. West to 6-3 on the season (4-1 league). W.F. West is off until April 8, when it plays at Black Hills.

Tumwater (5-4, 4-0 league) hosts Rochester on Friday.