Centralia, WA

Wasson’s Walk-Off Lifts Tigers Past King’s

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 2 days ago
Centralia's Cole Wasson takes a swing at a pitch against King's at Fort Borst Park March 29.

At Centralia

TIGERS 5, KNIGHTS 4

King’s 012 100 00 — 4 12 0

Centralia 000 103 01 — 5 7 0

Centralia Pitching — B. Seymour 1.2 IP, 2 K; Miller 2.1 IP, 2 K; Kennedy 4 IP, 1 K; Highlights — Wasson 3 H, 3 RBI; Eport 1 H, RBI

Von Wasson smacked a walk-off single to right-center field to score Moshie Eport for the game-winning run in the bottom of the eight inning in a 5-4, non-league victory over King’s at home on Tuesday.

It was a quality comeback for the Tigers, who trailed the Knights 4-1 entering the bottom of the sixth before plating three runs to tie it up. The game went to extra innings after each team went scoreless in the seventh inning.

After holding the Knights in check in the top of the eighth, Eport was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom of the eight. He then stole second, which set up Wasson’s single over the second baseman’s head to send Eport home for the winning run.

“It was a good comeback,” Centralia coach Adam Riffe said. “The kids worked hard and battled all game.”

Wasson finished with three hits and three RBIs, while Eport had a hit and an RBI.

On the mound, Blake Seymour struck out two across 1.2 innings, while Marcus Miller also fanned two in 2.1 innings of work. Alex Kennedy sat down one batter in four scoreless innings of relief.

Riffe praised Kennedy’s for holding the Knights scoreless the final four innings, along with Landon Kaut’s defense at first base — which included two inning-ending, line-drive snares — and Eport’s defense at shortstop.

Centralia (3-1) next hosts Class 3A North Thurston in a non-league contest on Friday.

Centralia, WA
