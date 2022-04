BROWNSBURG, Ind.–A man who had been pursued by police committed suicide inside his car, which was stopped on the shoulder on I-74 in Brownsburg. Just after noon Indiana State Police troopers attempted to pull the man over on Lynhurst Dr., near Sumner Ave., on a traffic violation. The man refused to pull over and troopers chased him on I-74 to the area near State Rd. 267, where he pulled over.

BROWNSBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO