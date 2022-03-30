ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mossyrock, WA

Vikings Deliver 16-4 Thumping to Quilcene

By The Chronicle staff
Mossyrock's Abbie Lovan takes a cut at a Rainier pitch during a home game on March 18.

At Quilcene

VIKINGS 16, RANGERS 4

Mossyrock 051 402 4 — 16 17 2

Quilcene 000 013 0 — 4 7 2

Mossyrock Pitching — Cournyer 7 IP, 8 K, 3 BB; Highlights — Brooks 3-3, HR, 3B; Marshall 3-5; Cournyer 3-3, 2B

Mossyrock exploded for 17 hits as the Vikings handed Quilcene a 16-4 drubbing on the road Tuesday in a non-league contest.

Six Vikings in total registered a multi-hit game, led by Hailey Brooks going 3 for 3 with a home run and a triple.

Kimberly Villalba went 3 for 6, Erin Cournyer was 3 for 3 with a double, Delaney Marshall was 3 for 5 and Abbie Lovan 2 for 6.

“We started out slow then took advantage of a few walks in the second inning, then got some hits,” Mossyrock coach Keith Coleman said. “The bats came alive. And we played well defensively. Went out, calmed down and played a good game.”

Cournyer pitched all seven innings for the Vikings, striking out eight and walking three.

“Erin pitched awesome,” Coleman said.

Mossyrock gets right back it Wednesday when it hosts Morton-White Pass in a non-league game.

