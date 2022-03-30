Onalaska’s Taylor, Adna’s Wellander Each Win Two at Adna Meet

Onalaska’s Kole Taylor won two boys events and Adna’s Faith Wellander swept the girls hurdles on Wednesday at a five-team track meet in Adna.

Taylor won the 100 meters (11.56 seconds) and the 200 (23.85). Also on the boys side, Adna freshman Cohen Hartley won the 400 (58.81), while teammate Kolton Moon won the 110 hurdles (18.50). Hartley, Gevorg Ghazaryan, Tyler Price and Tristan Ridley teamed up to win the 4x400 relay. Trenton Carper added a win for Adna in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches.)

Kalama’s Max Cox won two events, taking the javelin by over 20 feet at 164-05 and the shot put by over 10 feet at 45-0.

Wellander won the 100 hurdles in 17.45 and the 300 in 51.65. Teammate Lillian Boyd won the shot put at 28-0 and Onalaska’s Melissa Reiman won the 800 in 2:48.91.

Montesano’s Ashlyn Devereaux won the triple jump, long jump and javelin, helping the Bulldog girls to a team victory. Kalama edged Adna for team honors on the boys side.

Adna runs at Centralia’s Spring Break Runners Classic on April 6 at Tiger Stadium.