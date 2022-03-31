ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morganfield, KY

Morganfield Police Department Offers De-escalation Training Session to the Public

By Adam Kight
wevv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Morganfield Police Department in Union County, Kentucky, is hosting a de-escalation training session on Thursday that's open to the public. MPD says it was chosen...

Comments / 0

