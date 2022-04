MILWAUKEE - All of Wisconsin's professional sports teams will soon offer fans a chance to buy NFTs – but what are they, and how do they work?. If you've been to a game, you may have received a rally towel, bobblehead or other souvenir. Experts say NFTs – or non-fungible tokens – are really just the next generation of sports memorabilia.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO