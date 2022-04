Listen Up Project to Provide Workshops and Performance Screenings in Schools. Berlin, Vermont —Listen Up is kicking off the next phase of the teen-focused social-emotional resilience project as it offers screenings and pop-up workshops in schools and community programs. For the past three years Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont has been involved in the project, an original musical inspired, created and performed by Vermont teens that addresses the many challenges they face, while celebrating their resilience and hope for change.

VERMONT STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO