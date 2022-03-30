ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenino, WA

MWP’s Koetje Wins Three Times in Tenino

By The Chronicle staff
 1 day ago
Morton-White Pass sophomore MIranda Sparks won the girls high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 8 inches at a meet in Tenino on March 29.

Morton-White Pass senior Jordan Koetje won three events on Thursday in a 1A/2B/1B track meet at Tenino.

Koetje won the girls 100 meters in 12.73 seconds, the 200 (26.97) and the 300 hurdles (47.93). She also ran a leg on the second-place 4x100 relay team. Chloe Kelly, who won the 400 (1:14.7), ran a leg on the same relay squad.

Miranda Sparks won the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) for MWP and took third in the long jump.

Trinity Tafoya won the shot put (30-10) for the Beavers and Mossyrock’s Caelyn Marshall won the javelin (92-02).

On the boys side, Tenino’s Gavin Watson won the long jump at 19 feet, 8 inches and finished second in the javelin. He also ran a leg of the winning 4x100 relay with Blaine Schott, Larry Whitney and Dylan Spicer.

The MWP boys got wins from David Martinez (100, 11.89), Asher Sympson (800, 2:12.1) and Hunter Brackett (3200, 10:54.53). Martinez and Sympson teamed up with Garret Clevenger and Matt Cooper to win the 4x400 relay (3:54.32).

Eatonville won both the boys and girls team competitions. The MWP boys took third and Tenino was fourth, while the MWP girls were second and the Tenino girls were third.

Tenino is off until April 14, when the Beavers run in an Evergreen League meet in Elma. Mossyrock hosts a meet the same day, with MWP and Pe Ell in attendance.

