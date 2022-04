Anti-gun Facebook is cracking down on a shooting range operated by IFW. As anyone who enjoys firearms knows, Facebook is not kind to gun owners. Their anti-gun stance is evident, as the social media giant has threatened to shut down the page of a state owned shooting range. Summerhaven Shooting Range in Augusta received a notice from Facebook that the page does not meet the Social Network Policy, and maybe closed down in the near future. What prompted the warning from Facebook was not revealed.

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO