2022 MFMS OOTD Best Dressed Students

You might be looking for a person that you connect with, and you may have found someone that you are interested in going out with. The only issue could be that you haven't approached him or her to ask him or her if the feeling is mutual. Instead you might have been indirectly referencing your feelings on social media, hoping that the other person picks up on your ques, and unfortunately, this might not be working. So, what do you do if you like someone but you aren't sure how to approach him or her to see if he or she feels the same way? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

4 DAYS AGO