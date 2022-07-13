ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People are still feeling the impacts of Tuesday’s storms that ripped through parts of Maryland. The damage now leading to some closures and delays Wednesday.

To help you keep track of all the changes, we have compiled a running list of the places that are making adjustments in response to the weather.

Schools

  • Delays
  • Closures
    • Harford County Public Schools
    • Carroll County Public Schools
  • Baltimore County Public Schools
    • Carroll Manor Elementary School
    • Cockeysville Middle School
    • Dulaney High School -Fifth District Elementary School
    • Hampton Elementary School
    • Hereford Middle School
    • Jacksonville Elementary School
    • Pine Grove Elementary School
    • Pine Grove Middle School
    • Pot Spring Elementary School
    • Prettyboy Elementary School
    • Riderwood Elementary School
    • Sparks Elementary School
    • Summit Park Elementary School
  • Baltimore County Public School Work Sites closed: Cockeysville Bus Lot; Cockeysville Grounds Stop

Colleges

  • Delays
    • Carroll Community College, opening at 10 a.m.
  • Closures
    • University of Maryland, College Park, closed
    • Maryland Global Campus, on-site closed; REMOTE work not impacted
    • Harford County Community College, closed

Businesses

  • Delays
    • Carroll County Government, opening at 10 a.m.
  • Closures

MTA Light Rail

  • Delays
    • BTW North Ave. and Hunt Valley stations, expect delays

MARC Trains

  • Closures
    • 847 and 844 both cancelled

Comments / 0

