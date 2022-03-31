ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

Southland Cities File Legal Challenge to State Lot Split Law

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0sop_0evd19wR00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Four Southland cities, led by Redondo Beach, have filed a legal challenge to SB 9, a state law that permits single-family lots to be divided  for development of two to four houses.

The Los Angeles Superior Court petition was brought Tuesday against Attorney General Rob Bonta by the cities of Redondo Beach, Torrance, Carson and Whittier, whose leaders want a court order finding the law in violation of the state constitution along with a prohibition on its enforcement.

A representative for the Attorney General's Office issued a statement today regarding the petition.

``Every day, millions of Californians worry about how they are going to keep a roof over their head,'' the statement read. ``With the median home price in California continuing to reach new highs, it's clear that we need action, now. We need local governments to act as partners in this fight. Unfortunately, there are some who appear committed to throwing up roadblocks instead. SB 9 is an important tool to combat California's statewide housing crisis by promoting supply and affordability. We look forward to defending this important law in court and we will not be deterred from our ongoing efforts to enforce SB 9 and other state housing laws.''

But according to the four cities' petition, it is ``undisputed that planning and zoning laws are matters of municipal affairs. The constitutional right of municipalities to zone single-family residential districts and the sanctioning principle upon which that right is founded has been well settled law for almost 100 years.''

By enacting SB 9, the state ``eviscerated a city's local control over land use decisions and a community-tailored zoning process,'' the petition states.

Gov. Gavin Newsom in September signed into law SB 9, which its proponents said will open up opportunities for homeowners to help ease the state's housing shortage while still protecting tenants from displacement. The law opens the door for the development of up to four residential units on single-family lots across California.

Prior to signing the bill, Newsom was presented with a letter signed by about 240 cities and the League of California Cities, all urging him to veto the bill.

``SB 9 does not guarantee the construction of affordable housing, nor will it spur additional housing development in a manner that supports local flexibility, decision-making and community input,'' the SB 9 opponents said.

SB 9 backers argue it ensures access to affordable housing as a matter of statewide concern that justifies its applicability to charter cities, but the bill does not require the newly created homes or the lots to have any affordability covenants or to be restricted to moderate- or lower-income households, according to the petition.

``Thus, in very urbanized areas where housing demand and prices are high, SB 9 housing developments could be sold or leased at market rate prices, which would do nothing to address housing affordability and could exacerbate unaffordability by taking away potential affordable housing locations,'' the petition states.

SB 9 also will raise land and home values, particularly in already very urbanized areas, making it harder for first-time home buyers to ``get their foothold on the American Dream and further alienating lower-income households,'' the petition states.

The four cities recognize that housing, including housing affordability, are serious issues that must be addressed at both the state and local levels and already have been active in finding ways to provide more housing and affordable housing for residents, according to the petition.

For example, over the past 20 years, the city of Carson, through its Housing Authority, assisted in the development of almost 1,000 affordable housing units and over 900 housing units are currently under construction or approved within the community, according to the petition.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640

35K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

10M+

Views

Follow KFI AM 640 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
State
California State
Redondo Beach, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Redondo Beach, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
Torrance, CA
CNET

Marijuana Legalization: Which States Is Weed Legal In?

Though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 37 states -- and recreationally in 18 -- the use, possession or sale of cannabis is still prohibited by federal statute. That's created a significant disconnect that an increasing number of lawmakers are eager to reconcile: In a letter last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate finance committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker invited their colleagues to help draft legislation that would end the federal ban and lift state-sanctioned dispensaries out of legal limbo.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
riverheadlocal

People convicted of marijuana-related offenses or their relatives to get first shot at retail licenses, under proposed regulations

People affected by old laws that criminalized marijuana will be the first to open adult-use cannabis retail businesses under new regulations proposed by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management’s Cannabis Control Board. The regulations require that the first adult-use retail dispensary licenses be given to a business...
RIVERHEAD, NY
NBC Chicago

Indiana Drops Gun Permit Requirement: What it Means for Hoosiers

Indiana became the 24th constitutional carry state in the nation Monday as Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a law repealing the permit requirement for possessing handguns. Once the change takes effect this summer, anyone age 18 or older will be able to legally carry a handgun in public except for reasons such as having a felony conviction or having a dangerous mental illness.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Housing Authority#Lot Split Law#Sb 9#Californians
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
Arizona Mirror

Republican-backed measure to restrict filming of police officers passes Senate committee

Legislation which would make it illegal to film police officers within eight feet of them is closer to becoming law, despite concerns that it could hinder efforts to document misconduct. “We believe that this bill stacks the deck against the public check on officer misconduct,” Timothy Sparling, a lawyer and legislative advocate for Arizona Attorneys […] The post Republican-backed measure to restrict filming of police officers passes Senate committee appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

U.S. warns states against treading on civil rights of transgender youths

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday sent a letter to states warning them against passing legislation that would discriminate against transgender youth, including measures that would ban them from seeking gender-affirming treatments. The warning from the department’s top civil rights lawyer comes at a time when Republican-controlled states around the...
POLITICS
The Week

Arizona joins Mississippi, Florida in passing 15-week abortion ban

The Arizona House on Thursday voted to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, bringing it in line with a growing number of Republican-led states passing "aggressive" anti-abortion measures, The Associated Press reports. The state Senate had already passed the bill, which closely resembles the Mississippi law currently being considered...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy