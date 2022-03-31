ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (03/31/2022)

By Reid Lybarger
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleENTER DATELINE — Good Thursday morning! It's a windy and cloudy start to the day with wind gusts up to 30-40 mph ahead of storms moving in. Tornado Watches are issued for the western half of the Big Bend and southwest Georgia until 8:00 am. A strong line...

