Aberdeen, WA

Bearcats Take Advantage of Bobcat Mistakes in 9-4 Win

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
Playing mostly mistake-free, and taking advantage of lots of Aberdeen errors, the W.F. West baseball team defeated the Bobcats, 9-4, Tuesday evening.

The Bearcats got ahead 2-0, before putting seven runs on the board in the fourth and fifth inning to pull away for the fairly comfortable win. W.F. West has yet to lose after splitting its first series of the season in Selah.

Hunter Lutman started on the mound and pitched 3.2 innings with eight strikeouts and no earned runs to his name. Brock Bunker starred at the plate, going 2 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs, and Deacon Meller added three runs across home plate.

The Bearcats will play the Bobcats again on Thursday, this time at home, at 4:30 p.m. looking to stay perfect in league play.

