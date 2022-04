Question: Our dog is a year old and we are confused by the hundreds of dog food brands. What should we be looking for?. Answer: One of the the biggest challenges in finding good dog food is wading through the barrage of beautiful labeling we are inundated with at the pet store. Pet food packaging is a $10 billion market. That makes sense because dog food sales are more than four times that each year. Far more important than the pretty bag, however, is the ingredients list.

PETS ・ 15 DAYS AGO