A roundup of news from Portland metro area news sites

A rural fire district is awash in controversy, Metro opens a new park, Tigard's Festival of Balloons is back, and more.

Investigation, recall petition, lawsuit roil

The Banks Fire District board of directors has concluded its investigation into Chief Rodney Linz, just in time for a special election that could see two of five board members recalled by voters.

In November, Linz was accused of sexually harassing an underage intern and racially abusing employees during a presentation at a board meeting. The district pledged an outside investigation; it now says that investigation is complete, although it hasn't divulged its findings or announced whether Linz will face discipline for his alleged behavior.

Unhappy about that, Banks residents circulated a petition to recall board members Mark Schmidlin and Ed Ewing over that incident, and also over the fact that the board members had extended Linz's contract last year, despite an ongoing lawsuit brought by a former employee that eventually resulted in a settlement of $250,000 in the former employee's favor.

The deadline to return ballots is 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. All voters registered within the fire district are eligible to vote. — Dillon Mullan

Metro to hold a ribbon cutting at

Metro, the regional government that serves the urban portions of Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties, is celebrating the grand opening of Newell Creek Canyon Nature Park with a ribbon cutting and free family fun for all ages, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2.

The park includes 2 miles of dedicated mountain biking trails and 2.5 miles of walking and hiking paths. Its habitat supports beavers, red fox, black-tailed deer, woodpeckers, cottontail rabbits, and more.

The park is at 485 Warner Milne Road, Oregon City, and Metro will set up event parking at Hilltop Mall, 325 Beavercreek Road; about a 6-minute walk to the park. — Raymond Rendleman

Future

An application was approved by the city of Wilsonville's Development Review Board this week. It's for the seventh subdivision in the Frog Pond West residential neighborhood.

The site at Southwest Boeckman Road and Frog Pond Lane will feature a primary school with as many as 550 students. The West Linn-Wilsonville School District hopes to open the school in 2024.

The Frog Pond development is one of the largest in that sector of the metro area and is projected to add at least 1,900 homes to Wilsonville. — Corey Buchanan

Terry and Jodi Smoke are set to retire after 22 years of operating the Troutdale General Store. The store is filled with unique, eclectic and nostalgic pieces — kitschy knickknacks, antique treasures, candy that one can't find anywhere else.

The store is at 289 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, in the heart of downtown Troutdale. It's a three-story space, decorated like an old-time country store, and has long been a place for the community to gather, enjoy a scoop of ice cream or an espresso, catch up with friends, or find the perfect last-minute holiday gift.

The Smokes are running a 20% off retirement sale. And their final day will be May 31. — Christopher Keizur

The air ballooning festival returns after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. It's set for June 24 to 26, and will attract as many as 20 hot air balloons and hundreds of spectators.

Balloons rise each morning between 5:45 and 6:15 a.m. if the weather cooperates. The festival also features Night Glow, an evening event in which several balloons are illuminated via their burners, creating a colorful show.

In 2019, the festival raised more than $50,000 for such groups as Tigard Rotary clubs, the Tigard-Tualatin School Foundation, the American Cancer Society and more. — Ray Pitz

The Estacada City Council has hired Interim City Manager Melanie Wagner to serve in the permanent position.

Wagner had been assistant city manager for the city for 12 years. She grew up in Estacada, served on the city's budget committee, was on the Summit Learning Charter School board, and served on the Clackamas County Public Health Advisory Council. — Teresa Carson

