ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks, OR

A roundup of news from Portland metro area news sites

By Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYieb_0evcsVoz00 A rural fire district is awash in controversy, Metro opens a new park, Tigard's Festival of Balloons is back, and more.

Investigation, recall petition, lawsuit roil

Banks Fire District

The Banks Fire District board of directors has concluded its investigation into Chief Rodney Linz, just in time for a special election that could see two of five board members recalled by voters.

In November, Linz was accused of sexually harassing an underage intern and racially abusing employees during a presentation at a board meeting. The district pledged an outside investigation; it now says that investigation is complete, although it hasn't divulged its findings or announced whether Linz will face discipline for his alleged behavior.

Unhappy about that, Banks residents circulated a petition to recall board members Mark Schmidlin and Ed Ewing over that incident, and also over the fact that the board members had extended Linz's contract last year, despite an ongoing lawsuit brought by a former employee that eventually resulted in a settlement of $250,000 in the former employee's favor.

The deadline to return ballots is 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. All voters registered within the fire district are eligible to vote. — Dillon Mullan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31NyWK_0evcsVoz00

Metro to hold a ribbon cutting at

Newell Creek Canyon

Metro, the regional government that serves the urban portions of Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties, is celebrating the grand opening of Newell Creek Canyon Nature Park with a ribbon cutting and free family fun for all ages, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2.

The park includes 2 miles of dedicated mountain biking trails and 2.5 miles of walking and hiking paths. Its habitat supports beavers, red fox, black-tailed deer, woodpeckers, cottontail rabbits, and more.

The park is at 485 Warner Milne Road, Oregon City, and Metro will set up event parking at Hilltop Mall, 325 Beavercreek Road; about a 6-minute walk to the park. — Raymond Rendleman

Future

Wilsonville school site will be annexed into city limits

An application was approved by the city of Wilsonville's Development Review Board this week. It's for the seventh subdivision in the Frog Pond West residential neighborhood.

The site at Southwest Boeckman Road and Frog Pond Lane will feature a primary school with as many as 550 students. The West Linn-Wilsonville School District hopes to open the school in 2024.

The Frog Pond development is one of the largest in that sector of the metro area and is projected to add at least 1,900 homes to Wilsonville. — Corey Buchanan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=230pSH_0evcsVoz00

Troutdale says goodbye to a popular tourist destination

Terry and Jodi Smoke are set to retire after 22 years of operating the Troutdale General Store. The store is filled with unique, eclectic and nostalgic pieces — kitschy knickknacks, antique treasures, candy that one can't find anywhere else.

The store is at 289 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, in the heart of downtown Troutdale. It's a three-story space, decorated like an old-time country store, and has long been a place for the community to gather, enjoy a scoop of ice cream or an espresso, catch up with friends, or find the perfect last-minute holiday gift.

The Smokes are running a 20% off retirement sale. And their final day will be May 31. — Christopher Keizur

Tigard Festival of Balloons to rise again this June

The air ballooning festival returns after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. It's set for June 24 to 26, and will attract as many as 20 hot air balloons and hundreds of spectators.

Balloons rise each morning between 5:45 and 6:15 a.m. if the weather cooperates. The festival also features Night Glow, an evening event in which several balloons are illuminated via their burners, creating a colorful show.

In 2019, the festival raised more than $50,000 for such groups as Tigard Rotary clubs, the Tigard-Tualatin School Foundation, the American Cancer Society and more. — Ray Pitz

Estacada hires new city manager

The Estacada City Council has hired Interim City Manager Melanie Wagner to serve in the permanent position.

Wagner had been assistant city manager for the city for 12 years. She grew up in Estacada, served on the city's budget committee, was on the Summit Learning Charter School board, and served on the Clackamas County Public Health Advisory Council. — Teresa Carson

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review

238

Followers

4K+

Posts

138K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 78,932,300 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date — and that number continues to grow. In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 370,013 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 15,303 reported infections for every […]
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Street Response announces expansion

The City Council will consider another $3.7 million program request in next year's budget.Portland Street Response, which began as a pilot project in the greater Lents area in February 2021, expanded its coverage citywide on Monday, March 28. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, Portland Fire & Rescue Chief Sara Boone, and Portland Street Response Program Manager Robyn Burek announced the expansion during a morning press conference. "The expansion of the Portland Street response citywide is simply the right thing to do. We want to help people and meet them where they are immediately and with the tools...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsonville, OR
City
Estacada, OR
Wilsonville, OR
Government
Tigard, OR
Government
State
Washington State
City
Troutdale, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Portland, OR
City
Banks, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Estacada, OR
Government
Troutdale, OR
Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
City
Tigard, OR
Portland Tribune

Repairs on Willamette Falls Locks could begin next year in Oregon City

Newly formed Willamette Falls Locks Authority will hold its first meeting later this monthWork between the state of Oregon, the federal government, Metro, Clackamas County and surrounding cities to reopen the century-and-half-old locks at Willamette Falls continues to inch forward. With millions in federal infrastructure dollars allocated for repairs, the body recently formed to govern the locks' reopening will have its first meeting later this month. The Willamette Falls Locks ferried passenger and shipping boats up and down the falls from 1873 until 2011, when they closed because gate corrosion posed a safety hazard. Since then, boats have been...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Police Bureau relaunches hiring drive

Additional screeners, high pay and financial incentives offered to meet severe staffing shortage.The Portland Police Bureau has increased its hiring drive with financial incentives and more administrative support. "This is a defining time in public safety and the City of Portland. We have been hiring, but now with some enhancements, we are able to increase this process and bring on the next generation of police officers," Chief Chuck Lovell said during a Wednesday, March 23 press conference. As part of this effort, the bureau hired seven background investigators on March 17, 2022, added staff to the Personnel Division. It is...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Morale problems addressed at Portland sewer plant

Bureau of Environmental Services officials promise to take concerns documented in report seriously.Portland officials are working to address morale problems at the city's critical wastewater treatment plant even as a major expansion project is underway. The response is prompted by an independent study earlier this year that found plant employees do not feel valued by the city. The problems are not as bad as those at the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, where resignations and retirements have created staffing shortages that threaten public safety. But they are bad enough that changes already are taking place...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Body of missing Portland woman discovered near Warm Springs

Friends found her car which had plunged over a cliff along the shoulder of Highway 26 Oregon State Police and Jefferson County Fire located a missing woman, Friday afternoon, March 25. Friends searching for Mary Christina Barry, 44, of Portland, discovered tracks leading off Highway 26 near mile post 110. They saw what looked like her car at the bottom of a 600 foot cliff and called 911. OSP responded along with a rope team from Jefferson County Fire District No.1. Crews recovered Barry's body. Ira's Towing retrieved her car, a silver 2018 Nissan Versa. Barry formerly lived in Redmond. She was on her way to visit her adult sons in Redmond. Their last contact with her was by phone Monday night, March 21, when Barry said she was approaching Warm Springs. Portland Police took a missing persons report Wednesday, March 23, listing Barry as missing and endangered. Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services and Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue also aided in the recovery. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Columbia River#Black Tailed Deer#City Limits#Metro#Banks Fire District#Linz
Lake Oswego Review

Portland's Jo Ann Hardesty is no-show in court debt hearing

The Portland City Commissioner is ordered to pay $16,000 in overdue credit card debt and fees.Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty must pay $16,000 in overdue credit card debt and fees after failing to show up for a Multnomah County Circuit Court hearing last week. Neither Hardesty nor an attorney representing her appeared in court to settle the suit, so Judge Judith Matarazzo issued default orders in a pair of lawsuits filed by Bank of America in November 2021 that alleged Hardesty had defaulted on two credit card accounts. Hardesty said she plans to pay and already has reached out...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Multnomah County lost 12,000-plus people last year

New U.S. Census figures show many large metropolitan areas lost residents in 2021.The population of Multnomah County fell by 12,494 people last year, the largest decline of any county in the larger Portland region, according to U.S. Census figures released Thursday, March 24. Multnomah County's population declined by 1.5% compared to an overall 0.2% decrease for the larger region. Portland is the largest city in Multnomah County. As first reported by Willamette Week, the decrease happened during a year of unprecedented turmoil, including job losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing political protests, rising gun violence and increasing housing costs....
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland housing emergency extended three years

The City Council decides more City Code changes are needed to address homelessness.The City Council voted to extend the Portland's citywide housing state of emergency for three more years on Wednesday, March 30. The decision comes as the city tries to figure out a more permanent solution to the affordable housing and homeless crises. During the meeting, Commissioner Dan Ryan explained a change in city code intended to end the emergency has fallen short of expectations. He said his bureau needs more time to arrange additional code changes, but the emergency declaration is necessary for existing projects to continue. The...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Bybee Lakes Hope Center celebrates opening

UPDATE: The homeless shelter and recover center in the former Multnomah County Wapato Jail has expanded its capacity.The Bybee Lakes Hope Center — formerly the never-opened Multnomah County Wapato Jail — officially unveiled its renovated space for transitional housing for the homeless at a Wednesday, March 23 morning press conference. The expansion doubles the bed capacity and adds new services to continue the center's mission of providing support to people experiencing houselessness in the Portland metro area. "Bybee Lakes Hope Center's individualized model for transitional housing has proven to be successful, and is an example that could be applied nationwide,"...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County ends association with Reimagine Oregon project

By 3-1 vote, commissioners withdraw from meeting participation, citing disagreements about defunding policeWith a 3-1 vote this week, Clackamas County has officially withdrawn its association with the Reimagine Oregon project, citing misalignment with the policy-reform campaign's values around defunding police. Reimagine Oregon launched in 2020 to address systemic racism through concrete policy changes aimed at dismantling systems in legislature, law enforcement, education, health and housing resulting in disproportionate harm to Black communities, per its website. Clackamas County is among multiple jurisdictions in the Metro region that project organizers have invited to attend a series of meetings advising state legislators...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: Banksy art coming to Portland

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.{filler:graphics-local-news-localnews.jpg}TUESDAY, MARCH 29 Banksy art — Fittingly, details are being withheld for now, but a touring exhibit of Banksy art will be starting in Portland on April 15. It's called "Banksyland," and it features the famous, largely unknown street artist, whose satirical and political art has been coveted by collectors. There'll be about 100 authenticated works in the installation; the location of the exhibit won't be revealed until later. It's an unauthorized exhibit, and it's being organized through experiential art collective One Thousand Ways. Works...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Homeless advocates denounce emergency shelter shift in Portland

HereTogether criticizes the Metro initiative supported by People for Portland.The coalition of homeless advocates that helped pass Metro's supportive services measure has denounced an initiative petition to redirect 75% of the funding to emergency shelters and enforce outdoor camping bans. Metro voters passed a 1% income tax on higher earners in 2020. The elected regional government's ballot measure was supported by the HereTogether coalition. A ballot measure drive to prioritize shelters and camping bans was announced by People for Portland, an advocacy organization pressuring elected officials to move faster to end the homeless crisis, on Friday, March 25. A D...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Milwaukie's 'deer whisperer' captures nature in the suburbs

Chester Kleinhans returns with camera repeatedly to Portland & Western Railroad tracks, hoping for another glimpse at beautyOak Grove resident Chester Kleinhans first saw the white-tailed deer on June 23 last year. It was just the mom, as the fawns must have been stashed somewhere safe, just two days before the record heat wave hit Oregon, topping out at 116 degrees. Eleven days later, Kleinhans had his first encounter with the whole deer family. "Nature has its way of surviving extreme situations," he said. From then on, nature photography went from a hobby to a habit for the 1981...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County pens support of endangered condor conservation

Oregon Zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation is located in rural areaClackamas County commissioners are supporting a nationally renowned conservation facility for endangered condors in seeking federal funding for weatherization improvements amid increasingly challenging climate impacts. Located in rural Clackamas County, the Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation is a remote condor breeding facility of the Oregon Zoo. The facility houses more than 30 Oregon-bred California condors, comprising over 5% of the critically endangered bird's global population. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Around 500 California condors are currently flying, a significant increase...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

TriMet increases hiring bonus to $3,500 for bus operators

The bonus is a $1,000 increase from an earlier bonus TriMet offered, suggesting continued hiring difficulties.TriMet appears to still be feeling the crunch of a tight labor market. Starting Monday, March 28, TriMet is offering a $3,500 hiring bonus for bus operators, officials with the regional transit agency announced. That's a 40% increase from a $2,500 hiring bonus the agency has offered since the end of last November. The move suggests employers are still struggling to find workers to fill job openings after they had a notoriously difficult time filling vacancies last year. Job vacancies locally and statewide reached record...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Locked for decades, Oregon City cabinet reveals Native artifacts

McLoughlin Memorial Association repatriates large batch of items to Confederated Tribes of the Grand RondeAn Oregon City-based nonprofit organization's surreptitious discovery of Native artifacts spurred the McLoughlin Memorial Association to repatriate a large batch of items to the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde. MMA volunteers recently returned the items to the Grand Ronde, including five baskets, one large shark tooth, red dentalium beads used for jewelry, a large round weight, three pestles and two small stone bowls. "The return of belongings, like these, is always a homecoming," said Grand Ronde spokesperson Sara Thomson. "For the community, their presence grounds...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
238
Followers
4K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy