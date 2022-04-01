ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Analysis: U.S. stocks, bonds flash diverging signals as volatile first quarter ends

By David Randall
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

4 minute read

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Which market has it right?

With the first quarter of 2022 over, the U.S. stock and bond markets appear to be conveying drastically different assessments of the growth outlook, leaving investors to decide which view will prevail.

The S&P 500 has come roaring back from a near-13% decline and finished the quarter off 4.9% after a rebound that has defied worries over tighter monetary policy and geopolitical instability stemming from the war in Ukraine. Many stock investors have even shrugged off a brief inversion of a closely watched section of the U.S. Treasury yield curve – a phenomenon that has predicted past recessions.

Bond investors appear far more pessimistic on the economy, with the ICE BofA index on track for its worst start to the year ever on worries that the Fed will cause recession by aggressively tightening monetary policy in its bid to fight surging inflation. Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury are up 81 basis points this quarter and stand near their highest level since May 2019. read more

Illustrating the countervailing forces in markets, the CBOE Volatility Index (.VIX) - viewed as a gauge of fear in equity markets - stands not far from its lows of the year, with investors pinning the reversal in stocks on everything from quarter-end rebalancing to buying from retail investors. At the same time, the ICE BofAML MOVE index (.MOVE), which tracks Treasury yield volatility, remains elevated.

"Rates markets are very consistent in telling a story where the Fed is going to do some damage to the economy, (while) risk markets have not really done a good job of pricing any significant damage to the growth outlook," said Edward Al Hussainy, senior interest rate and currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle. "One of these stories is wrong."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ste7k_0evcmlUn00
While expectations for equity volatility have dipped in recent weeks, investors remain on edge over the bond market ructions

One source of contention among investors has been the yield curve, where rates for two-year Treasuries briefly rose above those for 10-year Treasuries earlier this week.

Such an inversion is concerning because it has preceded six of the seven recessions since 1978, according to data from Truist Advisory Services. Some investors, however, have given a broad range of reasons why the signal’s predictive power may not apply this time, including the potentially distortive effects of the Fed’s massive COVID-19 stimulus on rates markets.

In any case, recessions have followed past inversions with an average lag of 16 months, and the S&P 500 has averaged an 11% gain in the 12 months following inversions, Truist's data showed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14yPOz_0evcmlUn00
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Overall, the S&P 500 has lost an average of 8.8% during the four recessions since 1990, according to CFRA data.

"We would take this (equity) rally as a sort of a gift,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “If you weren't able to reduce your exposure to some of the speculative areas of the market before the correction, now is your time.”

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, cautioned investors against over-interpreting the exuberance in stocks or the gloom in the bond market. Still, the firm has scaled back its outlook for global earnings growth and now sees a more modest upside for stocks with a year-end target of 4,700 on the S&P 500. The index closed at 4,530.41 on Thursday.

Others have pointed out that the gap between yields on the 3-month and 10-year Treasuries – another closely followed measure – is positive by approximately 180 basis points.

That’s a sign there is still room for the Fed to shift gears before the market starts to price in a recession, said Gary Cloud, a portfolio manager at Hennessy Funds.

Though policymakers have said they could raise rates by as much as 50 basis points in a single meeting if warranted and investors are pricing in some 200 basis points of tightening this year, "the Fed doesn't want to tighten so much that it causes a recession," Cloud said. L2N2VW1SG

Others, however, are skeptical the Fed will be able to engineer a soft landing.

Tim Murray, a capital markets strategist in the multi-asset division at T. Rowe Price, is moving into commodities and defensive sectors of the stock market while increasing allocations to longer-duration Treasuries, assets he believes will thrive during a downturn.

"Once the Fed starts hiking, there's a good chance that we will have a recession in the relatively near future," Murray said. "I get a sense that investors are not worried enough about this."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5mpt_0evcmlUn00
Reuters Graphics

Reporting by David Randall; Additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili, Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Site Index

Information you can trust

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Reuters provides business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers.

Follow Us

Thomson Reuters Products

  • Build the strongest argument relying on authoritative content, attorney-editor expertise, and industry defining technology.
  • The most comprehensive solution to manage all your complex and ever-expanding tax and compliance needs.
  • The industry leader for online information for tax, accounting and finance professionals.

Refinitiv Products

  • Access unmatched financial data, news and content in a highly-customised workflow experience on desktop, web and mobile.
  • Browse an unrivalled portfolio of real-time and historical market data and insights from worldwide sources and experts.
  • Screen for heightened risk individual and entities globally to help uncover hidden risks in business relationships and human networks.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

390K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

186M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in Tuesday’s session. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 fell into a market correction on Feb. 22, when it finished more than 10% below its Jan. 3 record close.
STOCKS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#U S Treasuries#Inflation#Bond Markets#The U S Treasury#Ice Bofa#Fed#Cboe
Fortune

What the Fed’s first interest rate hike in 4 years means for the market—and a potential recession

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 on Wednesday as it grapples with rising consumer prices, and many Wall Street analysts are predicting it won’t be the last rate hike in 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Who owns the biggest slice of the $15.5 trillion corporate bond market? Not investors in the U.S.

U.S. companies have been on a borrowing blitz for the past decade, especially in the past two years of the pandemic amid ultralow borrowing rates. Who owns all those bonds? Foreign accounts own the biggest slice of the roughly $15.5 trillion market, or a 28% share as of the fourth quarter of 2021 (see chart below), according to a report Thursday from CreditSights, a research firm closely tracking the sector.
MARKETS
WOKV

Stocks rise on Wall Street after oil prices tumble again

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Tuesday as inflation worries ebb a bit and oil prices slide sharply for a second day. The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher in early trading after a report showed inflation’s rapid acceleration took a pause at the wholesale level last month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 166 points, or 0.5%, at 33,111, as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1% higher.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks fall after Powell says Fed could deliver bigger rate hikes, but end off session lows

U.S. stocks fell Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said policy makers could lift interest rates by more than a quarter of a percentage point in future meetings as they battle inflation that was already running too high before the Russia-Ukraine war pushed up commodity prices. Equities finished well off session lows, however, trimming losses ahead of the closing bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average.
STOCKS
Washington Post

The outlook for the U.S. economy has darkened

The outlook for the U.S. economy has darkened. Just as it seemed as though the global economy and its tangled supply chains could be getting back to normal, three factors might supercharge inflation and/or raise the risk of recession. The first of the three developed in just the past few...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Not to Worry About a Stock Market Crash

Market crashes happen rather regularly, but the major indexes have always recovered. With the right mindset, some investors can take advantage of the recent volatility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Reuters

Euro rises vs dollar as eurozone inflation fans rate hike expectations

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - (March 30 story, corrects to add dropped word from company name in the 13th paragraph) The dollar dropped to a nearly two-week low on Wednesday as optimism over peace talks between Russia and Ukraine faded and investors' attention shifted to economic data and interest rate expectations.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

390K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy