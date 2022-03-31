ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Sprouse And Lana Condor Took A Test To See How Well They Know Each Other, And Honestly, I'm Impressed

By Vicki Chen, Lauren Garafano
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vv0Mu_0evcl4r800

Exciting news, people: Moonshot hits HBO Max today!

The movie follows Sophie (Lana Condor), a college student who boards a space shuttle to Mars in hopes of reuniting with her boyfriend (Mason Gooding). She befriends Walt (Cole Sprouse), who illegally sneaks onto the shuttle, and together, they do whatever it takes to not get caught.

Instagram: @lanacondor

And to celebrate the movie's release, we invited costars Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse to hop on Zoom and take a quiz to see just how well they really know each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3W7j_0evcl4r800
BuzzFeed

Right off the bat, Cole started strong by guessing suuuuuper close to Lana's actual birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHUYP_0evcl4r800

For the record, Lana's birthday is May 11 and Cole's is Aug. 4.

BuzzFeed

But Lana slowly made her way through, knowing exactly what project Cole worked on before Moonshot .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PqHFi_0evcl4r800
BuzzFeed

They even revealed Lana's dressing room must-have is none other than her beloved dog , Emmy .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7Hsg_0evcl4r800
Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

It turns out they actually do know a lot about each other...but maybe Cole knows a liiiiiiiiiiiiittle bit more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7Vii_0evcl4r800
BuzzFeed

Watch the full video with Cole and Lana below:

And be sure to watch Moonshot , which is streaming on HBO Max now!

