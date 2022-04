The Windsor girls’ lacrosse team finished with a 3-11 record last season, and this year the team will be a work in progress, as the Warriors lost several seniors and will now start many new players. Coach Lindsey Jardine said that while winning a title is not likely part of the plan, it will be exciting to see new players develop and veteran players grow further. “We are excited to rebuild our ...

WINDSOR, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO