Bravo Releases ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 14 Trailer

By Shine My Crown Staff
 3 days ago
Bravo has unleashed the trailer for season four of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

As we already know, Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey have all exited the show. Fans were concerned about whether or not the new season would be as entertaining.

However, Sheree Whitfield’s return and Marlo Hampton finally getting a peach somewhat have cushioned the blow.

In the trailer, we see the launch of Sheree’s SHE By Shereè clothing line. However, on the romance front, things aren’t so rosy for the fledgling fashion designer—who seeks advice from Apollo Nida, Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband, for advice.

Yes, Apollo.

Kenya, who has returned from her “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” stint appears to be in high spirits, and while we do see her getting riled up, it’s Kandi Burruss’ conflict with Marlo which seems to be one of the biggest clashes of the upcoming season.

Marlo accuses Kandi of being “a h*e” that “has f—ked everybody for free.”

Speaking to Page Six earlier this month, Kandi revealed that Marlo came clean about gossipping about her behind her back.

“I was like, ‘Of all people, why is she coming for me?'” she asked. “Like, we’re supposed to be on the same page! I don’t even know what happened.”

“It wasn’t like it was intentional. It wasn’t planned. One thing led to another and it was just explosive. It went out of control,” Kandi added of her rocky encounters with Marlo, adding that they both made comments which “hit below the belt.”

We also meet new Housewife, a five-time Olympic medalist and track star, Sanya Richards-Ross.

“I’m a four-time Olympic gold medalist,” she is seen yelling in the clip. “Put some respect on my name.”

It’s not all smooth sailing between Drew Sidora and her husband Ralph Pittman, and somehow Kenya gets involved.

