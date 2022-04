Masters of Taste — the food festival that takes over the Rose Bowl with LA’s coolest chefs – is back and serving it up bigger and better on Sunday, April 3. But the man behind the magic wasn’t sure it would happen this year, with COVID-19 concerns still lurking around every corner. “It was questionable until a couple of months ago,” says Rob Levy, the creator and chair of the event. “It was this year or never again. We had to make a decision to move forward.” Perhaps most people would give up on such a massive undertaking in the face of uncertainty, but Levy is driven by more than incredibly tasty food — though that’s a noble cause in itself. The restaurateur doubles as a humanitarian and donates 100 percent of the profits from Masters of Taste to Union Station Homeless Services, which helps San Gabriel Valley’s unhoused population get off and stay off the streets. Union Station is one of the most successful and impactful organizations of its kind in the nation. And Masters is the only food festival in the U.S. to give back all of its profits.

