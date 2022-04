In 1968 the first of what we know as 'Malls' opened in South Dakota. On what was then the edge of town, The Western Mall opened in Sioux Falls in October of 1968. The Western Mall is still part of the Sioux Falls community today. But it has gone through many transformations over the years. Now home to Best Buy, Sheels, the West Mall 7 Theaters, and various businesses and offices, The Western Mall started as the premiers shopping destination of South Dakota.

