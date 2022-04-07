These Brands Are Celebrating Earth Day With New Shoe Releases, Initiatives and More

Click here to read the full article.

It’s going to be a happy Earth Day. April 22 marks the anniversary of the environmental movement that encourages a public consciousness about pollution and promotes ways to lead a greener and more sustainable life . Throughout the month, brands are launching new initiatives, commitments and products as they renew promises to do their part to save the planet.

Considering shoes and apparel contribute to the massive amounts of waste that end up in landfills, the footwear industry is speaking out and taking action just in time for the annual environmental event.

Chaco

Chaco’s popular sport sandals are getting a little bit greener. Starting this year, the footwear brand, which is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, is replacing the polyester webbings on all of its inline styles with webbings made from 100% recycled materials from Repreve. Specifically, Chaco is updating the Z Sandal, Chillos and Lowdown collections, as well as its kids’ offerings. The new styles will begin rolling out to the market this spring.

Simon Miller x Melissa

Brazilian footwear and accessory brand Melissa teamed up with LA-based Simone Miller to create a footwear capsule collection. The collection includes two styles: the Bubble Clog and the Cloud Slides, both available now on Shopmelissa.com . The clog is available in five colorways while the slides are available in three prints including Simon Miller’s logo and a cow print. Both of the shoe styles are vegan and made with 100 percent recyclable PVC, up to 30 percent recycled material and Melissa’s signature “jelly” technology. The use of recycled materials lines up with Melissa’s brand commitment to promoting comfort and style combined with sustainability.

To celebrate the launch of the collaboration, Galeria Melissa NY in NYC will kick off an immersive installation. This installation, which is open March 31 through mid-June, will introduce a visual space where customers can enter the Melissa x Simon Miller world.

Merrell

Merrell announced on April 6 its multiyear sustainability initiative aimed at inspiring consumers “to protect the nature that shapes their everyday lives” dubbed “This Is Home.” The campaign, according to Merrell, will focus on digital, social and connected TV, and showcase its footwear and apparel that is made with sustainable materials. To launch “This Is Home,” Merrell will debut a multinational product takeback and resale program called Merrell ReTread, which the brand said will save 300,000 pairs of footwear from landfills. Merrell said it has partnered with ReCircled to implement Merrell ReTread, which will debut this month in the U.S. and Canada, and allow consumers the opportunity to give Merrell footwear back. (ReTread will expand globally in EMEA this year.) Once received, Merrell said the footwear will be repaired and refurbished for resale, broken down for use in new products or recycled for alternative uses. Merrell is encouraging consumers to visit Retread. merrell .com for a free return label to ship used footwear to ReCircled, and after the shipment is collected, they will receive a $20 off promotion code to purchase new footwear or apparel.

Tapestry Inc.

Tapestry Inc., the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, announced on April 7 it will donate $3 million to the World Wildlife Fund through its Tapestry Foundation. A portion of the grant will be used to develop a system to enhance traceability of the leather value chain in Brazil, to drive a more sustainable future for the leather-goods industry. In Brazil, cattle farming has contributed to deforestation in the Amazon and Cerrado rainforests. Ideally, a leather certification program would reward and encourage providers to operate sustainably. Tapestry said other portions of the grant will go directly toward reforestation programs in the highest risk areas, helping to fund on-the-ground community efforts to address immediate threats to these biomes.