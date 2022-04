SOMERTON – Some students in Somerton will attend new elementary schools in the fall as a result of changes in attendance boundaries. The Somerton Elementary School District’s governing board recently approved new attendance boundaries to reflect the addition of two new campuses – the Bravie T. Soto and Sun Valley elementary schools, both of which are under construction and slated to open in time for the 2022-23 academic year.

