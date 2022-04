The vast majority of the ocean’s seabed floor has never been reliably mapped by humans. Several initiatives exist to change this, including the Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project, a global partnership that aims to map the entirety of the sea floor by 2030. To achieve this feat, the initiative has signed up companies making cutting-edge tech that ranges from autonomous underwater vehicles to satellite-based ocean mappers. And last week, the initiative signed a new partner: Seatrec. The company will send Seabed 2030 the ocean floor data it collects via echo sounder-equipped floats that run on its battery technology—a system that generates renewable energy from differences in the ocean’s temperature.

