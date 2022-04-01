Katy Perry to narrate Elizabeth Taylor podcast series

Katy Perry is jumping into the world of podcasts and will narrate an upcoming series titled "Elizabeth The First."

The "Roar" hitmaker's Kitty Purry Productions will launch the 10-episode series, which is all about actress and fashion icon Elizabeth Taylor, later this spring. The late actress' estate, House of Taylor, is a partner in this new venture, as is Imperative Entertainment.

"Like most people, I was attracted to her glamour and, in my own life, I continue to find myself referencing her through some of my visuals. I've always felt a kinship toward her – I've even literally bathed in the same bathtub where she made that bar-setting Cleopatra deal!" Perry said in a statement.

Gavin Bond via Getty Images|Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images - PHOTO: Katy Perry star in ABCs American Idol, Dec., 2021; Elizabeth Taylor poses for a portrait, circa 1950.

"I'm inspired by her bold activism, her constant boss moves in business, and, through it all, an unapologetic way of loving – all things I try to live in my own life. It's an honor to be able to share her story in this way," she continued.

The podcast will not only take a deep dive into Taylor's life and career, including her battles against sexism, activism and addiction, it will also share never-before-heard audio and stories about the two-time Oscar-winning star.

House of Taylor said the upcoming podcast series is "extraordinarily special" because it's "the first narrative that explores Elizabeth as the original multi-hyphenate. She did it all and we believe wholeheartedly that this take on Elizabeth will resonate with audiences."

The estate added of Perry, "We choose our partners very carefully and could not be more elated to have worked with Katy Perry."