ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Katy Perry to narrate Elizabeth Taylor podcast series

By Megan Stone
GMA
GMA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jw7ES_0evc8CpJ00

Katy Perry is jumping into the world of podcasts and will narrate an upcoming series titled "Elizabeth The First."

The "Roar" hitmaker's Kitty Purry Productions will launch the 10-episode series, which is all about actress and fashion icon Elizabeth Taylor, later this spring. The late actress' estate, House of Taylor, is a partner in this new venture, as is Imperative Entertainment.

MORE: Katy Perry shares behind the scenes look at her new Las Vegas residency

"Like most people, I was attracted to her glamour and, in my own life, I continue to find myself referencing her through some of my visuals. I've always felt a kinship toward her – I've even literally bathed in the same bathtub where she made that bar-setting Cleopatra deal!" Perry said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MsUBM_0evc8CpJ00
Gavin Bond via Getty Images|Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images - PHOTO: Katy Perry star in ABCs American Idol, Dec., 2021; Elizabeth Taylor poses for a portrait, circa 1950.

"I'm inspired by her bold activism, her constant boss moves in business, and, through it all, an unapologetic way of loving – all things I try to live in my own life. It's an honor to be able to share her story in this way," she continued.

The podcast will not only take a deep dive into Taylor's life and career, including her battles against sexism, activism and addiction, it will also share never-before-heard audio and stories about the two-time Oscar-winning star.

MORE: Katy Perry shoots down reports she secretly wed Orlando Bloom

House of Taylor said the upcoming podcast series is "extraordinarily special" because it's "the first narrative that explores Elizabeth as the original multi-hyphenate. She did it all and we believe wholeheartedly that this take on Elizabeth will resonate with audiences."

The estate added of Perry, "We choose our partners very carefully and could not be more elated to have worked with Katy Perry."

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
GMA
GMA

43K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

13M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
iheart.com

Katy Perry Looks Gorgeous After Winning Legal Battle

News broke last week that Katy Perry won the legal battle over the copyright claim on her hit "Dark Horse". Katy took to Instagram to post a flowy cheetah print outfit in promotion of the latest episode of American Idol.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Katy Perry reacts to lawsuit win: “Just be sure before you take me to court”

Katy Perry has seemingly reacted to her recent copyright appeal case win during a show in Las Vegas – watch footage below. Perry is currently nearing the end of her residency at Las Vegas’ Resorts World Theatre and during Friday night’s performance (March 11), she changed the lyrics to ‘Dark Horse’ to reference her recent legal victory.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Katy Perry’s Norwegian Prima Cruise Performance Is A “Bucket List” Experience

2022 is set to be another big career year for Katy Perry. In addition to bringing down the house at her Las Vegas PLAY residency and discovering new talent as an American Idol judge, the Grammy award-winning singer will be adding the title of “godmother” to her repertoire — for a cruise ship, that is. For the first time, the “Roar” singer will be taking hits like “Teenage Dream” and “Dark” Horse out to sea when she appears for a one-night show on Norwegian Cruise’s Prima cruise ship this summer — a Reykjavík, Iceland performance Perry called a “bucket list” experience.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Katy Perry
The Points Guy

Katy Perry named new cruise ship Norwegian Prima’s godmother

Katy Perry is about to become a mother – a godmother, that is. Of a cruise ship. Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that the pop star and “American Idol” judge will serve as godmother to its newest ship, Norwegian Prima, which debuts in August 2022. The line is known for having popular musicians christen its ships, including Kelly Clarkson (Norwegian Encore), Pitbull (Norwegian Escape) and Reba McIntire (Norwegian Epic).
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Las Vegas#Kitty Purry Productions#House#Imperative Entertainment#Cleopatra#Getty
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
Newsday

Oscars add Mila Kunis, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta as presenters

Mila Kunis, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta are among the latest batch of celebrities who have been added to the Oscars telecast, producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said Friday. The show is two weeks out and under pressure to reverse declining ratings, which last year hit an all-time low.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

From actress to director! Meg Ryan, 60, signs on to helm a film adaptation of the novel A Lady's Guide To Selling Out that has been described as 'Mad Men meets Devil Wears Prada'

Meg Ryan has been tapped to direct Netflix's movie adaptation of Sally Franson's 2018 novel A Lady's Guide to Selling Out. According to a report from Deadline, the 60-year-old actress will be helming her second feature following her directorial debut with the 2015 drama Ithaca. Juilliard playwright Jenny Rachel Weiner...
MOVIES
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy