Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he has “no feelings” about Mercedes poor start to the 2022 Formula 1 season.Horner’s Milton-Keynes based outfit have been fighting for wins against a resurgent Ferrari so far this season, with Mercedes way off the pace of the leading pair and unable to challenge for race victories. The Sliver Arrows’ are struggling with their W13 car, which has been beset by intense bouncing at high speeds on long straights and which is fundamentally slower than its rivals through the corners.Formula 1 introduced its biggest regulation change in a generation this season in an...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO