ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Evicted tenant called person of interest in suspicious 2-alarm apartment fire

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
CBS Austin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - A recently evicted tenant is being called "a person of interest" as arson investigators look into what caused a massive 2-alarm apartment fire on the Northwest Side. The fire started just before 9 a.m. at the Silver Oaks Apartments off Ingram Road near Culebra Road. San...

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fire Hose#Person Of Interest#Arson
The Independent

Pilot killed as helicopter crashes and bursts into flames in Texas

The pilot of a helicopter was killed after it crashed into an open Texas field near businesses and burst into flames.Officials say that the pilot was the only person onboard the helicopter when it came down in Rowlett, Texas, on Friday.The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened around 11.30am and the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, with the NTSB taking the lead.News footage from the scene of the incident showed the wreckage of the burned helicopter, which had been surrounded by tents by emergency responders.Rowlett Police Department confirmed the pilot’s death on...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
CBS Austin

Fire crews battle Crittenberg Complex fire in Coryell County

UPDATE: The Texas A&M Forest Service said as of Monday afternoon the Crittenberg Complex fire had burned 33,175 acres and is 45% contained. Fire crews in Coryell County are battling a 17,267-acre fire in the Fort Hood area. Texas A&M Forest Service said the Crittenberg Complex fire, which consists of...
CORYELL COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy