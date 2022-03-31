ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Talking About Major Changes At Deadly Intersection

By Lance Tormey
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yakima City officials from the streets division are talking with Yakima Police Thursday as they begin a process to improve safety at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Washington Avenue. Authorities say they've seen numerous crashes at the intersection over the last two years and a double fatal three-car crash at...

