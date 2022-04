ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Elmira grads continue to excel for Wells College baseball. Max and Zack Odum, both sophomores for the Express, are providing a one-two punch at the next level. Currently, Max leads the team in hitting with a .364 overall battling average. Max, an infielder/pitcher for Wells, also leads in other major […]

ELMIRA, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO