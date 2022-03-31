ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Cops collecting prom outfits

 2 days ago

The NYPD’s Patrol Borough Queens North is running a prom dress and suit drive for the benefit of high school seniors. People wishing to donate are asked to drop off gently used formal dresses, suits, belts and shoes at...

