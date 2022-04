Jujutsu Kaisen's new movie is starting to make its debut through theaters in North America and other international territories, and fans are already in love with Jujutsu Kaisen 0! Following the massive success of the anime's first season, it was announced that Gege Akutami's original manga franchise would be making its feature film debut. Stepping away from the events of the anime, this new movie actually shows fans what happened to Jujutsu High School a year before the events of the main series seen in the first season. And to no surprise, this new movie has been a huge hit with the fans who have been able to check it out so far.

