Many of us were shocked when we read that award-winning actor Chadwick Boseman died on Aug. 28, 2020 of colorectal cancer (colon cancer). Boseman, who played iconic characters such as James Brown and Jackie Robinson, appeared to be in good health, and he was only 43. "The biggest misconception is that you cannot get colorectal cancer if you are healthy," says Adjoa Anyane-Yeboa, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist at Massachusetts General Hospital. "Anybody can get colorectal cancer. If you are at average risk—meaning you don't have a family history of colon cancer or a diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease— you should start screenings at age 45," she says.

