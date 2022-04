We all know mother nature can have a mind of her own. Wednesday's thunderstorm brought much-needed rain to the state. According to the U.S. drought monitor and climatologists, Louisiana is experiencing extreme drought. Meteorologists report the state normally sees on average 50 to 70 inches of rainfall on an annual basis. In 2021 rainfall totals were above average for seven months. We had so much rain, that it also led to record flooding, especially in Calcasieu Parish. Many homes and businesses in Lake Charles were barely recovering from Hurricane Laura in 2020. New renovations from the hurricane were lost in the massive flooding from last years record-breaking rainfall.

KINDER, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO