STOCKBRIDGE — The city of Stockbridge has a new Unified Development Code. What is it: The UDC addresses the city’s growth and development. It contains all zoning and development ordinances to support Stockbridge’s Comprehensive Plan. It contains the most updated information on planning goals and policies, zoning districts and overlays, landscaping, lighting, parking, sidewalk and architectural standards and development procedures.

STOCKBRIDGE, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO