Gresham, OR

Gresham girl scout hits cookie-selling milestone

By Christopher Keizur
Portland Tribune
 1 day ago

Genevieve Boyd, 12, sells record 2,022 boxes of cookies for troop, cancer research

A Gresham Girl Scout hit an incredible cookie-selling milestone thanks to her gumption, knack for sales, and a sturdy pair of walking shoes.

Genevieve Boyd, a 12-year-old member of Troop 40450, sold 2,022 boxes of cookies this year. That amount not only supports her troop — allowing for more gatherings, events and summer overnight camps after a nearly two years' pause during the pandemic — but also represents a significant donation toward the organization's goal of supporting cancer research.

"There was a lot of excitement with the cookies being back this year," Boyd said. "It was just putting in the time and knocking on doors."

The Oregon Trail Academy seventh grader first joined the Girl Scouts in the first grade, and loves being a part of a group alongside her best friends. They had been stuck doing Zoom meetings, but this year things are slowly beginning to reopen, which makes it all the more fun.

"It's nice to be back in person," Boyd said with a smile.

The cookie sale was three weeks in February, and Boyd focused on going door to door and visiting local businesses to achieve that lofty selling goal. The first weekend of sales she even spent 7 hours one day slinging the tasty treats.

"The most popular cookies are Thin Mints and Samoas," she said.

Though she was quick to add, in her expert opinion, that the best cookies are Tagalongs.

"They are peanut butter and chocolate," she exclaimed with a laugh.

Boyd has loved her time with the Girl Scouts, learning plenty of skills and meeting new people. The latest badge she earned was outdoor cooking. And selling the cookies isn't just about the good cause, or the praise for achieving her milestone.

"Selling cookies has boosted my confidence more than I thought it would," Boyd said. "When I first started I don't think I talked at all at the booths — but now I do everything."

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6

A Sure Sign of Spring - Girl Scout Cookie Booths

EASILY LOCATE NEARBY COOKIE BOOTHS WITH YOUR ZIP CODE. If you didn’t have the opportunity to pre-order your Girl Scout Cookies—no worries! You can still purchase your favorites at Girl Scout Cookie Booths across Montana and Wyoming beginning today. From local grocery to large box stores, Girl Scout...
MONTANA STATE
Beaverton teen wins runner-up in state poetry reading contest

High school sophomore Maria Daniels is the Oregon runner-up to the national Poetry Out Loud recitation competition. Maria Daniels, a high school sophomore from Beaverton, was a finalist in the Oregon Poetry Out Loud poetry reading contest held online Friday, March 11. If the first-place winner — Trayshun Holmes-Gournaris from...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

